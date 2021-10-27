Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Monro worth $36,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,492 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,057,000 after purchasing an additional 106,211 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Monro by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Monro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

