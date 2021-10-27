Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Affirm worth $36,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $165.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion and a PE ratio of -59.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.