3,173 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 487.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 702,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 550,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 152.18 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

