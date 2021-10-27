Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $36,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

