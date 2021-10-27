JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.71 Million Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 149,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invacare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invacare by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invacare by 859.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invacare by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invacare alerts:

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invacare stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.