Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,057 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in PGT Innovations by 32.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 197,275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 7.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

