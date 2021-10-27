Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $195,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 1,467.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWCH opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $2,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,500,553.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

