Victrex (LON:VCT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,140

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

VCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 2,358 ($30.81) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,522 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,497.79. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

