Patricia Chiodo Sells 80,000 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patricia Chiodo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

