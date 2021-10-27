Insider Buying: Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Director Luc Gervais acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9,815.00 per share, with a total value of C$245,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,189,875,000.

CVE VSR opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.67.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

