Insider Buying: Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Director Luc Gervais acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9,815.00 per share, with a total value of C$245,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,189,875,000.
CVE VSR opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.67.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.