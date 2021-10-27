Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.99% of Gildan Activewear worth $219,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after buying an additional 1,283,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after buying an additional 993,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 282,028 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $12,757,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.44%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.