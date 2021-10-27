Deborah Borg Sells 35,055 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Deborah Borg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00.

NYSE BG opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 0.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 97,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bunge by 3.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 16.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

