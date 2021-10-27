Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.93% of Accolade worth $212,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

