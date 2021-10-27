Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00.
Moderna stock opened at $345.74 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.
Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 17.5% in the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $6,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
