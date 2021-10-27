Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00.

Moderna stock opened at $345.74 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 17.5% in the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $6,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

