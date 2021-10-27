Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 85,925 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Merchants worth $217,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $151,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 45.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 10.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

