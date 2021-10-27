Fmr LLC Buys 116,300 Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,905,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gemini Therapeutics worth $18,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 1,016,317 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

