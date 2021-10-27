Fmr LLC Buys 44,695 Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,695 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 15.00% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $18,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of LBPH opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. On average, analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

