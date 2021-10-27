bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of bluebird bio worth $222,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in bluebird bio by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 52,108 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in bluebird bio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in bluebird bio by 616.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

