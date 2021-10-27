William P. Murnane Sells 20,000 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40.

LAZY stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $242.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter worth $12,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 373,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

