Teleflex (TFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2021 guidance at $12.900-$13.100 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock opened at $373.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.52 and a 200-day moving average of $396.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.36.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.