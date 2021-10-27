The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,924 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,772,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 825,566 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 812,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $26,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

GOSS opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $968.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.99. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

