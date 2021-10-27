AllianceBernstein (AB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

