Fmr LLC Has $20.29 Million Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,304,500 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $20,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,319 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at about $11,001,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after buying an additional 793,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 377.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 588,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVG. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.09 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.