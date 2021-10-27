Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $44,000 in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter worth $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 225,835 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $357.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.78. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

