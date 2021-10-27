Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post sales of $67.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $68.34 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $51.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $267.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.71 million to $268.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $286.66 million, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $291.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $44.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

