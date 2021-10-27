First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post sales of $130.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.60 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $517.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $524.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $519.93 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $531.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $70,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,606,908.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,806 shares of company stock valued at $405,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,607,000 after purchasing an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 348,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after purchasing an additional 173,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,147,000 after purchasing an additional 67,839 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

