Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 127,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

GHL opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.37 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

