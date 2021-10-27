Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stake Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth $100,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.11 million, a P/E ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.41. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

