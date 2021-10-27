Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 392,740 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $21,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 42.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Xerox stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.