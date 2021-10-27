Fmr LLC Increases Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.03% of BancFirst worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BancFirst by 494.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter worth $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth $244,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.42.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

