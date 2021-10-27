Brokerages Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post sales of $385.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $6,253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 84.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 375.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 195,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSEM opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

