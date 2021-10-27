Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $23.71

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.71, but opened at $23.00. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.34.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($4.72). On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

