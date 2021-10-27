Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up to $14.56

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $15.04. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 5,665 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $629.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

