Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 52.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 170,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Encore Wire by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.68.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

