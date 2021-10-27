Bank of Montreal Can Has $582,000 Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.