Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $7.59

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.81. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 10,571 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of -0.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

