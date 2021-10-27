Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $49.46

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.46, but opened at $51.01. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 88,539 shares trading hands.
MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.
The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
