Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $49.46

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.46, but opened at $51.01. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 88,539 shares trading hands.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.