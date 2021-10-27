ProShare Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413,711 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HFWA opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $902.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

