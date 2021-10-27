ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKBA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

AKBA opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $493.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.71. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

