Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $22.94. Nyxoah shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

