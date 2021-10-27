ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,519 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

