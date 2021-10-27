Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 303,176 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.