ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pegasystems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 225.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

