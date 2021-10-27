5,003 Shares in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

