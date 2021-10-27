ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUZI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 107.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vuzix by 291.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vuzix by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 140,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vuzix by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Vuzix by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 240,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 123,134 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.41. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

