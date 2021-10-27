ProShare Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 177.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 154.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 313,096 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

DTIL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

