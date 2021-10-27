Tina Whyte Sells 50,000 Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Stock

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Senior Officer Tina Whyte sold 50,000 shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.
CVE CCW opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.77.
About Canada Silver Cobalt Works
