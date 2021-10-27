Tina Whyte Sells 50,000 Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Stock

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) Senior Officer Tina Whyte sold 50,000 shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

CVE CCW opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.77.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

