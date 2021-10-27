BlackRock Inc. Sells 755,535 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,932,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of SIGA Technologies worth $24,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 280.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 89,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $538.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.64. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $7.85.

SIGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

