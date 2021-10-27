Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 193,468 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.18% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $18,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $743.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

