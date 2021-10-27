Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 153,667 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total transaction of $20,064,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 127,026 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $15,131,337.12.

On Monday, October 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 53,434 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $6,266,739.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 50,626 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $5,964,755.32.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $7,065,758.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $4,327,847.42.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $2,945,140.02.

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72.

AutoNation stock opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

